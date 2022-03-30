Susan Collins Becomes 1st GOP Senator to Back Ketanji Brown Jackson for SCOTUS
YES VOTE
Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) has become the first Republican senator to throw her support behind President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee. “After reviewing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s extensive record, watching much of her hearing testimony, and meeting with her twice in person, I have concluded that she possesses the experience, qualifications, and integrity to serve as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court,” Collins wrote in a statement released early Wednesday. “I will, therefore, vote to confirm her to this position,” she said. Collins’ announcement comes after Jackson—the first Black female nominee to the court—was subjected to aggressive, racially charged questioning by the Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee last week.