‘Completely Inconsistent’: Susan Collins Seems Shocked Kavanaugh Might’ve Lied to Her
WHAT A SURPRISE
It’s been a helluva 12 hours for Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who is apparently realizing that…people lie. In October 2018, she cast the 50th and deciding vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court. He said at the time that Roe v. Wade was firmly established, and after meeting with him in her office, Collins was assured he believed that “precedent is not merely a practice and tradition, but rooted in Article 3 of our Constitution itself.” But on Tuesday, after a leaked draft opinion appeared to show the court’s conservative majority planned to overturn Roe v. Wade, Collins discovered she may have been sold a bill of goods by the man who “likes beer,” as well as Justice Neil Gorsuch, another Trump appointee who claimed he would protect Roe at all costs. In a new statement, Collins said, “If this leaked draft opinion is the final decision and this reporting is accurate, it would be completely inconsistent with what Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh said in their hearings and in our meetings in my office.”