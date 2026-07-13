Susan Collins Targeted by Anti-ICE Protesters After Deadly Shooting

GOP Sen. Susan Collins was confronted by enraged protesters after a 26-year-old man was killed in an ICE-involved shooting in Maine.

Protesters swarmed Collins’ office in Biddeford, Maine, chanting “Vote her out!” on Monday, after immigration agents shot and killed a man in the city.

Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

The man was reportedly heading to work at the time he was shot, with an eyewitness saying he was killed in front of his three-year-old daughter, who was wearing Bluey pajamas.

The shooting, which comes less than a week after a federal agent shot and killed a man in Texas, sparked protests that reached Collins’ local office, just a seven-minute walk from the intersection where the shooting occurred.

The victim seen on the ground in video obtained by CNN. CNN

The demonstrators can be seen holding signs saying “No ICE,” “I Stand With Immigrants,” and “This is the government the founders warned us about,” and banging on the office’s glass doors in videos from the protests.

In another video, Biddeford police are seen standing in front of the entrance to Collins’ office while protesters chant “Vote her out” in the background.

Last month, Collins voted to approve a $70 billion package to fund ICE and Border Patrol through the end of the Trump administration. CJ Gunther/REUTERS

The Maine senator, 73, is running to serve her sixth consecutive term in the upcoming midterms. Democrats view her seat as one of their biggest flip opportunities.

The anti-ICE protests were attended by several candidates running to replace Graham Platner as the Democratic nominee—including Troy Jackson, Nirav Shah, Paige Loud, and Shenna Bellows, according to the Maine Morning Star.

Collins called for a “full and impartial investigation of what happened” in an X post. CJ Gunther/REUTERS

Collins wrote on X that the shooting “requires a full and impartial investigation of what happened.”

Last month, Collins voted to approve a roughly $70 billion package to fund ICE and Border Patrol through the end of the Trump administration.

Her office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Maine Immigrants’ Rights Coalition identified the victim of Monday’s shooting as a Colombian man who was authorized to work in the U.S. and had been issued a Social Security number.

People protest at the entrance to the Collins’ office. CJ Gunther/REUTERS

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for ICE told the Daily Beast that they were conducting “targeted surveillance on the last known address of an illegal alien with a final order of removal.”

“An illegal alien departed the residence in a vehicle. ICE law enforcement attempted to conduct a vehicle stop. The vehicle attempted to flee the scene and fearing for public safety an officer discharged his weapon,” the statement continues. “The driver of the vehicle was struck, and emergency services were immediately contacted. He passed away from his injuries.”

Sen. Angus King, an Independent who caucuses with Democrats, said Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told him that the man who was fatally shot was “NOT the target of the warrant.”

One video shows a white Kia sedan driving in circles as law enforcement appears to attempt to enter the car through the driver’s door. Another video shows a white Ford Explorer that appears to have hit the Kia on its passenger side, with a person lying in the street near the incident. Images also showed bullet holes in the Kia.

Footage of the victim being handcuffed, obtained by Scope Report. Scope Report

At one point, the victim is seen being put in handcuffs as agents remove him from his car and put him on the ground.

One witness, Cecelia Humiston, 22, told the Portland Press Herald that she was asleep when she heard a commotion nearby. When she went to check it out, she saw a person lying on the ground. She then heard another woman yelling, “You took her dad, you took her dad!”