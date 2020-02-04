Susan Collins to Vote to Acquit Trump Because She Thinks He’s Learned His Lesson
Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) told CBS News that she would vote to acquit President Trump during the impeachment trial’s vote on Wednesday because she thinks he’s “learned from this case” and won’t seek foreign assistance for his own political gain again. “The president has been impeached, that’s a pretty big lesson,” Collins told CBS’ Norah O’Donnell. “I’m voting to acquit because I do not believe that the behavior alleged reaches the high bar in the Constitution for overturning an election and removing a duly elected president.” Collins also said Trump has been on the receiving end of “criticism by both Republican and Democratic senators of his call” with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky—which was part of a larger pressure campaign to get the country to launch investigations against ex-Vice President Joe Biden and his son. “I believe he will be much more cautious in the future,” the senator said.