White Woman Won’t Be Charged With Murder in Shooting of Black Mom
‘INSUFFICIENT EVIDENCE’
Despite State Attorney William Gladson calling Susan Lorincz’s actions “deplorable,” he said he only has enough evidence to charge her with manslaughter—not murder. Lorincz was arrested earlier this month for shooting through a door and killing her neighbor, Ajike Owens, in front of her child. Owens’ family members called for murder charges to be brought against Lorincz, but Gladson announced Monday that he’s sticking with manslaughter. “As deplorable as the defendant's actions were in this case, there is insufficient evidence to prove this specific and required element of second-degree murder,” he said, citing his inability to prove Lorincz had “hatred, spite, ill will or evil intent,” toward Owens. But according to an arrest affidavit, Lorincz told police that she’s had longstanding issues with Owens and her children, who Lorincz accused of trespassing when they were playing in an area outside her apartment. She even admitted to hurling racial slurs when yelling at Owens’ kids. “Lorincz admitted to having used the n-word toward children out of anger in the past and also to calling children other derogatory terms,” investigators wrote in the affidavit.