Susan Rice, Biden’s Domestic Policy Chief, Is Stepping Down

Susan Rice is set to step down as the White House’s domestic policy adviser, President Joe Biden confirmed Monday. In a statement, Biden said he “surprised a lot of people” when he appointed President Obama’s national security adviser to the job. “But what I knew then and what we all know now—after more than two years of her steady leadership of the Domestic Policy Council—it’s clear: there is no one more capable, and more determined to get important things done for the American people than Susan Rice,” the statement added. According to NBC News, which first reported the story, Rice will leave the White House on May 26. The outlet said Rice told colleagues when she started the role that she only intended to stay for two years.