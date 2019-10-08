CHEAT SHEET
NOT HOLDING BACK
Susan Rice Calls Trump Decision to Abandon Kurds in Syria ‘Batshit Crazy’
During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Monday night, former National Security Adviser Susan Rice responded to President Trump’s plan to abandon Kurdish forces in Syria by saying, “This is batshit crazy.” Rice, who was promoting her new book Tough Love, went on to say, “It’s just appalling because we promised [the Kurds] our partnership, and we promised them that if they worked with us to defeat our common enemy, but particularly the United States’ and the western enemy, then we would stand with them.”
“And Trump woke up on the wrong side of the bed, it appears, and decided never mind,” she continued, “which is why finally the Republicans in Congress have gotten a pulse today.” Several GOP senators have spoken out against the president for his actions on Syria after staying silent or defending his attempts to get Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 election.