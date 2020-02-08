CHEAT SHEET
Susan Rice Defends Gayle King to Snoop Dogg: ‘Back the **** Off’
Susan Rice was the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations for four years. But on Friday, she put all diplomacy aside for a double-barreled blast at Snoop Dogg in defense of CBS anchor Gayle King. The rapper had slammed King for asking WNBA star Lisa Leslie about rape accusations against the late Kobe Bryant, saying, “Respect the family and back off—before we come get you.” King then began receiving death threats, according to Oprah Winfrey. That’s when Rice stepped in with a warning of her own for Snoop.
“This is despicable,” she tweeted. “Gayle King is one of the most principled, fair and tough journalists alive. Snoop, back the **** off. You come for @GayleKing, you come against an army. You will lose, and it won’t be pretty.”