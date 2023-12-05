Susan Sarandon Takes Another Hit in Aftermath of Pro-Palestine Rant
SNOWBALLING
Susan Sarandon, who was dropped by her talent agency last month after going on a pro-Palestine rant, was dealt another blow on Tuesday—this time being dropped by a production company that was considering her for a short film. David Barroso, the founder of the indie film company PTO Films, told Page Six that Sarandon’s comments last month—where she said at a pro-Palestine rally in New York that American Jews were “getting a taste of what it feels to be a Muslim in this country” amid an increase in violence—were the reason for her ouster. Sarandon apologized Friday and said her choice of words was a “terrible mistake,” but it wasn’t enough to save her gig. “PTO Films would like to make it clear that Susan Sarandon’s views do not reflect the opinions of our organization,” Barroso said. Sarandon, 77, was poised to play the role of Dr. Sylvia Mansfield in the short film, titled Slipping Away, which is a thriller about a schizophrenic man that “struggles with his own psychosis and his wife’s extramarital affair.”