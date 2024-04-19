Susan Sarandon Joins Pro-Palestine Protesters Outside Columbia University
‘THE TRUTH WILL WIN’
Actress Susan Sarandon joined pro-Palestinian protesters outside of Columbia University on Friday, one day after the university’s president ordered the arrests of 108 peaceful protesters who had gathered on the campus’s lawn. In a video posted to X, Sarandon is seen voicing her solidarity with the protesting students, who repeat her words in a chant. “Especially in a place of education, and supposedly higher thought, to be attacked with racism and intolerance is not acceptable,” said the actress, who has been outspoken about Israel’s brutal military campaign in Gaza. “There are many, many people who stand with you. You must know that you inspire so many people,” she said. By Friday morning, the students charged with trespassing at the school they pay thousands to attend, were replaced by a new crowd of protesters, urging the school to divest from Israel. Hundreds of others gathered on the streets outside of the school’s Morningside Heights campus for a March for Divestment. “You give me hope,” the actress said. “And in the end, the truth will win.”