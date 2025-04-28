Susan Sarandon’s daughter, Eva Amurri, has undergone breast reduction surgery a year after online users bullied her for wearing a low-cut gown at her wedding. The actress first announced her plans for surgery earlier this month, telling her Instagram followers that it’s something she had dreamed of for two decades. “It feels surreal and empowering to be finally doing something that I had always wanted to do, but hadn’t simply because of fear of anesthesia,” she wrote. Amurri, 40, was candid in the lead-up to the surgery, sharing glimpses of her preparations and offering aftercare tips. After going under the knife last week, she posted updates on her recovery. “I’m looking at these next few weeks as a great opportunity to be kind to myself and nurture myself,” she said. In July 2024, Amurri faced criticism online for wearing a low-cut gown after sharing photos from her wedding to chef Ian Hock. In a post on her blog, she said the cruel comments reduced her to tears, but she remained defiant. “My body isn’t something I’m ashamed of,” she wrote.

Page Six