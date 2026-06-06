Trump’s Top Enforcer Addresses Explosive Report She Will Quit

Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff Susie Wiles is reportedly ready to ditch the White House.

According to an explosive new report from the Daily Mail‘s Elina Shirazi, who spoke with five White House insiders, Wiles is tired of the “Cabinet chaos” and rumored disputes with the president.

Sources told the Mail that Wiles sees the November midterms as a natural “off-ramp” for her.

When contacted by the Daily Mail, Wiles did not deny that she plans to quit the Trump administration, the newspaper reported, although she rejected claims about tension with the president.

After the story was published, however, Wiles flatly denied the story in a post on X.

“To be crystal clear, I am not going anywhere,” she wrote. “I am honored and proud to serve President Trump, proud of our team, and remain fully committed to advancing his agenda on behalf of the American people.”

Wiles lashes out at Daily Mail story. Susie Wiles/Susie Wiles/X

She accused the media of trying for a decade to ”manufacture drama around President Trump and the people who work for him. They were wrong then and they’re wrong now.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Wiles, and the White House, which directed the Beast to her X post.

Susie Wiles is in the middle camp. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Sources told the Mail that Trump has increasingly complained about Wiles’ efforts to manage him. Meanwhile, other reports suggest that Wiles is upset with the president’s naming of Florida real estate mortgage executive Bill Pulte to be the nation’s acting Director of National Intelligence, despite having no security or intelligence training or experience.

Trump’s elevation of Pulte from his previous role as director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency was seen as a direct insult to Wiles, three White House insiders told the Mail. Wiles is said to have “vehemently” opposed the extraordinary step of naming someone with no expertise to take over such a powerful role—especially after his influence with Trump over a damaging “Jesus post.”

‘Susie was totally against the Pulte move," a source told the Mail. “Less than a month ago she tried to have Pulte fired” from the administration. “It was after Trump posted the meme of himself as Jesus. That was Pulte’s idea,” the source added.

Donald Trump Truth Social post comparing himself to Jesus. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Wiles reportedly called in Pulte for a face-to-face, warning him that if he kept feeding Trump such incendiary posts—which angered the Catholic Church and other religious organizations—it would cost him his job.

But sources told the Mail that Trump is growing weary of Wiles’ control.

Wiles is “loyal to Trump,” a source familiar with their relationship told the Mail. But as for Trump, “he is now basically saying, ‘Look, Ma, you are not the boss of me.’”

Wiles also currently has serious health challenges to deal with, which could make quitting tempting. In March, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. Wiles is vulnerable to infections and diseases while she undergoes treatment. Visitors to the Oval Office are warned not to approach or touch Wiles due to potential health risks to her depressed immune system.

“She is getting cancer treatment and is completely drained,” one source, identified by the Mail as a “White House insider” told the newspaper.

Wiles, 69, has worked for Trump since his first campaign push in Florida in 2015 and was named chief of staff at the start of his second administration. Some have called her the most powerful woman in Washington.

She’s a tough, dedicated Trump defender, whom the president has nicknamed his “Ice Maiden,” who often takes a strict hand with her boss.

Wiles claimed in an interview late last year that she had reached a “loose agreement” with Trump not to settle scores with political enemies after 90 days in office so he could focus on his agenda—an agreement he appears not to have stuck to.

She also failed to talk him out of imposing his sweeping tariffs and the pardons for the most violent of the Jan. 6, 2021 rioters.

In a bombshell interview with Vanity Fair last December, Wiles indicated she worked well with Trump because her father, legendary NFL play-by-play man Pat Summerall, was an alcoholic. Though Trump is a teetotaler, Wiles said he has an “alcoholic’s personality.”

“High-functioning alcoholics, or alcoholics in general, have exaggerated personalities when they drink. And so I’m a little bit of an expert in big personalities,” Wiles noted.

Susie Wiles scrambles after damaging interview last year with Vanity Fair. Susie Wiles/X

She also confirmed then that Trump was in the Epstein files, but not as doing anything “awful.” She said Vice President JD Vance’s conversion from Never Trump to MAGA zealot was not fueled by his beliefs but by political ambition.

Amid reported administration grumbles, Wiles later scrambled to walk back a number of her comments on social media.