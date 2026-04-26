Suspect, 31, Apprehended in White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting

President Donald Trump posted a photo of the shooting suspect in the attack on the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, calling him a “whack job.”

The suspect has been identified as Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old teacher from Torrance, California, according to two law enforcement officials who spoke with the Associated Press.

Trump said the suspect was armed with multiple weapons before being stopped by Secret Service. One officer was shot, but he was protected by a bulletproof vest.

“He was shot from very close distance with a very powerful gun, and the vest did the job,” the president said during a press conference shortly after the events.

The suspect was a “lone wolf, would-be assassin,” according to Trump, and “a whack job.”