White Homeowner Accused of Shooting Black Teen Who Went to Wrong House Surrenders
GOT HIM
An 84-year-old Kansas City man who cops say shot a teenage boy in the head after the aspiring scientist rang the wrong doorbell is now in police custody. “Andrew Lester, charged with assault in the first degree and armed criminal action in the shooting of Ralph Yarl, has surrendered at our Detention Center,” the Clay County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon. Yarl, 16 went to the wrong address while trying to pick up his twin brothers on April 13, mistakenly going to 115th Street instead of 115th Place, one block over. Lester then allegedly shot the bass clarinetist and honors student twice as he warned, “Don’t come around here.” Lawyers for the Yarl family on Monday slammed the Kansas City PD for not arresting Lester immediately following the incident. Yarl was hospitalized for three nights and is now recovering at home, his family said. If convicted, Lester—who worked as an aircraft mechanic, a former colleague told The Daily Beast—faces life in prison.