Suspect Arrested After 2 Jewish Men Shot Outside Synagogues in LA
‘HATE CRIME’
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shootings of two Jewish men outside synagogues in Los Angeles this week, authorities said Thursday. Law enforcement sources said the suspect—who has not been named—had a “history of animus toward the Jewish community,” according to the Los Angeles Times. “The facts of the case led to this crime being investigated as a hate crime,” the LAPD said in a statement late Thursday. The first shooting took place on Wednesday morning when a man in his forties was shot in the back as he walked to his vehicle. The second came the following morning when another man was shot in his arm while walking home. Both of the victims survived the attacks. “In an abundance of caution, there will continue to be an increased police presence and patrols around Jewish places of worship and surrounding neighborhoods through the weekend,” the statement added.