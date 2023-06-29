3 Stabbed During Gender Studies Class at Canada’s University of Waterloo
‘NO FURTHER RISK’
Three people were hospitalized after a stabbing attack in a university classroom on Wednesday in the Canadian city of Waterloo, according to authorities. One person was taken into custody in connection with the incident, with the University of Waterloo announcing shortly after that there was “no further risk to our campus community.” The university’s student newspaper reported that the assault had taken place “toward the end” of a philosophy course called “Gender Issues.” A witness told the student newspaper that a man between 20 and 30 years old had entered the classroom and asked the professor what the class was about. He then pulled two knives out of his backpack, the witness said. “I ran out, and after we went outside, there was a kid that was stabbed,” another student in the class told CTV News. “He was bleeding [from] his arm. I don’t know what happened to the professor.” A Waterloo Regional Police spokesperson told CBC News that the extent of the victims’ injuries was not clear.