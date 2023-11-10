Suspect Nabbed After Ex-GOP Sen. Martha McSally Is Ambushed While Jogging
A suspect has been arrested after former Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) reported on Wednesday that she was attacked while on a run in Iowa. Law enforcement identified the suspect as Dominic Henton, 25, based in part on surveillance footage, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department. AZ Family reported that the footage allegedly showed Henton following McSally over a pedestrian bridge and onto a running trail. Officers said Henton was homeless and that he was taken into custody by the Omaha Police Department early Friday morning on one count of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. In an Instagram video, McSally recounted that a man “came up behind me and he engulfed me in a bear hug.” She later claimed, “He molested and fondled me until I fought him off.” She then chased after him and called 911, but he got away.