A man suspected in a recent murder at a New York City hotel has been arrested in Arizona after allegedly stabbing two women.

On Feb. 18, Scottsdale police officers apprehended 26-year-old Raad Almansoori after he allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times and fled in a stolen car in Surprise, Arizona. The victim was hospitalized.

While in police custody, Almansoori allegedly incriminated himself in the incident, as well as in the stabbing of another woman in an attempted robbery the day before in Phoenix, police said.

New York City police investigators reportedly suspect that Almansoori is responsible for the murder of a woman in a hotel in SoHo earlier this month. On Feb. 8, a hotel employee discovered the body of 38-year-old Denisse Oleas-Arancibia and alerted the police. The suspect allegedly discarded his own bloody pants and donned the dead woman’s leggings before leaving the hotel, the police said.

Unlike the other two victims, Oleas-Arancibia appeared to have been beaten in the head with an iron, according to the hotel employee who found her body.

Sources told PIX11 that police believe Almansoori may have been on a cross-country murder spree and that he may be responsible for incidents in other states.

Almansoori faces seven charges in both Surprise and Phoenix, including attempted homicide, aggravated assault, theft, robbery, and criminal damage.