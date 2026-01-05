Man Caught Smashing Windows at JD Vance’s Home

The Secret Service is investigating after a man was arrested at JD Vance’s Ohio home following an incident that left the house damaged.

The home in Cincinnati’s East Walnut Hills was surrounded by local cops and federal law enforcement agents early Monday morning, with several windows reportedly smashed in. The Secret Service and representatives for Vance told The Daily Beast that the vice president and his family were not home when the incident took place. Local media reported, however, that Vance had been in Cincinnati for the past week but left Sunday afternoon.

A Cincinnati police sergeant at the scene told WCPO, an ABC News affiliate, that one person was taken into custody. Police did not say whether the person would be charged or what they are accused of. A federal law enforcement source told CNN that authorities do not believe the suspect entered the vice president’s home.

Officers check the damage to Vance's home. WCPO

A Secret Service spokesman confirmed the arrest in a statement to the Beast, saying authorities are considering charges.

“An adult male was taken into custody by the Cincinnati Police Department after being detained by U.S. Secret Service personnel for causing property damage, including breaking windows on the exterior of a personal residence associated with the Vice President,” the spokesperson said.

They added that the drama unfolded “shortly after midnight on Monday.”

“The man was physically detained by Secret Service agents assigned to the Vice President’s home. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the incident, and the Vice President and his family were not in Ohio,” they added.

Speaking to the Associated Press, two unnamed sources said the suspect was able to vandalize a Secret Service vehicle on his way to the house. Agents reportedly only detected him when they were alerted to a loud noise and went to investigate, finding he’d allegedly used a hammer to break the window.

Vance and Usha have sons Ewan, born in 2017, and Vivek, born in 2020, and a daughter, Mirabel, born in 2021. Kenny Holston/Pool/Getty Images

The U.S. Secret Service is coordinating with the Cincinnati Police Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office as charging decisions are reviewed.

A reporter from WCPO said they were told it was being treated as a “possible break-in” or “suspicious person,” citing a call between the Secret Service and 911 dispatchers.

Cincinnati officials had previously closed the roads around his home to block access, with those restrictions being lifted on Jan. 4.

Those barricades had been lifted by the time the WCPO crew visited. President Trump returned to D.C. on Sunday evening.

Vance and his wife, Usha, purchased the home for about $1.4 million in 2018. Vance and Usha have sons Ewan, born in 2017, and Vivek, born in 2020, and a daughter, Mirabel, born in 2021.