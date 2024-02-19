Suspect Arrested for Double Murder at University of Colorado Dorm
IN CUSTODY
A 25-year-old suspect was arrested on Monday in connection with a double murder in a dorm room at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs campus, according to local law enforcement. Nicholas Jordan was taken into custody without incident after he was found in his vehicle early Monday, police said. He currently faces two counts of first-degree murder for the Friday shooting of two people in a university residence hall. The victims were identified as Samuel Knopp and Celie Rain Montgomery. Kopp was enrolled at the school while Montgomery was not registered, according to police. In a statement, Colorado Springs police said the murders appeared to be “an isolated incident between individuals who were known to one another and not a random attack against the school or other students.”