Suspect Arrested in 38-Year-Old Dallas Warehouse Cold Case Murder
COLD CASE HEATS UP
Nearly four decades later, a man allegedly behind the killing and sexual assault of a young woman found dead behind a Dallas warehouse is now behind bars. Dallas Morning News reports that Edward Morgan, age 60, was booked into jail on Friday “on a capital murder charge in the 1984 killing of Mary Jane Thompson.” The apparent arrest in the cold murder case of the young woman who disappeared after taking the bus has found a possible conclusion due to the Dallas police department’s utilization of DNA testing to piece the mystery together. Upon the completion of the arrest, Dallas County Assistant District Attorney Leighton D’Antoni said: “Working together, we continue to solve the most difficult cold cases that Dallas has ever seen.”