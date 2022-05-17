Suspect Arrested in Dallas’ Koreatown Salon Shooting
IN CUSTODY
Police in Dallas have made an arrest in a salon shooting that was under investigation as a possible hate crime. In a statement early Tuesday, the Dallas Police Department said the suspect, who has not yet been publicly named, “is currently being interviewed and processed.” No further details were given on what led to the arrest. The May 11 shooting at the Hair World Salon in the city’s Koreatown neighborhood left three women injured and sparked concerns the gunman was deliberately targeting the Asian community. Police initially said the incident was not thought to be “hate-motivated,” but they later walked that back and said it appeared to be connected to two earlier shootings targeting Asian-owned businesses. It was not immediately clear if the suspect now in custody is thought to have been involved in the other two shootings.