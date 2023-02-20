CHEAT SHEET
    Suspect Arrested in Fatal Shooting of L.A. Bishop

    Madeline Roth

    Entertainment Editor

    A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of Catholic Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputy Lizette Falcon told the Associated Press Monday morning that an arrest was made and that details would be provided at a press conference at 3 p.m. Pacific time. O’Connell, 69, was found at his home in Hacienda Heights with at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday afternoon. His death is being investigated as a murder, according to authorities.

