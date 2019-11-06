CHEAT SHEET
IN CUSTODY
Suspect Arrested in Horrific Mexican Mormon Attack on American Family
Mexico’s Ministerial Agency for Criminal Investigations says it has detained an individual connected to the massacre of three mothers and six children in Mexico. The ministry said the suspect was found with two bound-and-gagged hostages in the hills of Agua Prieta in the Mexican state of Sonora. The suspect also had several rifles and high-caliber ammunition, according to the agency’s official Facebook page. Cesar Peniche Espejel, the attorney general for the Mexican state of Chihuahua, where the mothers and children were headed, also confirmed the arrest Monday evening and suggested that the newly formed Los Jaguares (The Jaguars) Cartel, which is an offshoot of the Sinaloa Cartel, may be responsible. “These very cartels of Sinaloa, after the arrest of Guzman ‘El Chapo’ have suffered fragmentations,” Peniche Espejel said. “They have been growing near the border with the United States and are heavily involved in trafficking of immigrants into the United States and drug-trafficking.”