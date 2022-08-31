Suspect Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Dutch Soldier in Indianapolis
CUFFED
Indianapolis police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left one Dutch soldier dead and two others wounded. Shamar Duncan, 22, was taken into custody Tuesday on the preliminary charge of murder, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. The shooting, which took place in the downtown area of Indianapolis on Saturday, claimed the life of Simmie Poetsema, 26, a member of the Dutch Commando Corps. He died from his injuries while “surrounded by family and colleagues,” the Dutch defense ministry said Monday. Poetsema and the other two soldiers, who were in the U.S. for training exercises at a base in Indiana, were shot after a disturbance outside their hotel in the early hours of Saturday, authorities said. The trio had returned to their hotel after getting into a “scuffle” at a bar before the “drive-by shooting” took place, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said Monday.