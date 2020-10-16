CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Suspect Arrested in Theft of Ring-Tailed Lemur Maki From San Francisco Zoo
NOT MONKEYING AROUND
Read it at NBC Bay Area
A suspect has been arrested for allegedly stealing ring-tailed lemur Maki—who was missing for two days—from the Lipman Family Lemur Forest habitat at the San Francisco Zoo, police said Friday. San Rafael authorities arrested the individual on Thursday night as part of another criminal probe—the same day Maki was finally found at a children’s playground about 5 miles from the zoo. The suspect is being held at a jail in Marin County and will face charges in San Francisco. Maki, an “endangered” 21-year-old ring-tailed lemur, went missing on Wednesday morning, and officers who responded to the report “discovered forced entry to the animal enclosure where the lemur was housed.”