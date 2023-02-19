Suspect at Large After Mass Shooting at Tennessee Bar

One person has been killed and 10 injured in a mass shooting in Memphis, Tennessee early Sunday morning.

Memphis police responded to two shootings just before 1 a.m., one at Live Lounge on East Shelby Drive and another at Shelby Drive and Boeingshire Drive, and police believe the two incidents are connected.

Police found two victims in critical condition who were transported to the hospital, while five victims in non-critical condition drove themselves to the hospital, according to a statement.

While at the scene of the first shooting, police said they were alerted of the second. They found one dead male victim and three people in critical condition at the second location, transporting the injured to a local hospital.

No suspect has been arrested at this time, and it's not yet known if the shooter was one of the victims.

This story is developing.