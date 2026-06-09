Suspect Attacked by Alligator While Allegedly Fleeing Police

A man allegedly fleeing police in Louisiana kept running after being attacked by an alligator and was later trolled by cops. Victor Rivas, 40, was wanted on suspicion of reckless driving when state troopers clocked his Toyota Supra on Interstate 10 just west of New Orleans. The car struck a concrete barrier and blew a tire, but Rivas kept going. When troopers caught up with him in the next parish over and suspected he was driving drunk, he allegedly bolted on foot—jumping from an elevated stretch of Interstate 310 and landing in the swampland below. He was spotted later walking along a highway, allegedly fled again into a swampy area, and was attacked by an alligator. He kept running anyway. Rivas was eventually tracked down using drone technology and arrested. St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office then trolled him with an AI-enhanced image of the sheriff awarding a reptilian officer an award for the arrest. Rivas was treated at a hospital for arm injuries before being booked on charges of driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, and being a fugitive from a neighboring parish. His bond was set at $17,500. Louisiana State Police offered a tidy moral to the story. “Impaired driving,” the agency said, “can lead to serious and unpredictable consequences.”