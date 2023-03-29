WATCH: Man Bails Out of Stolen California Cop Car During High-Speed Chase
ROAD RASH
A man has died of his injuries after jumping out of a stolen police cruiser while in the midst of fleeing from authorities, law enforcement sources told TMZ on Tuesday. The driver was traveling at roughly 70 miles per hour when he bailed out of the California Highway Patrol vehicle on Highway 138, according to CBS Los Angeles. In live footage of the chase, he can be seen tumbling to the ground, hitting his head and skidding several feet before coming to a stop. The cruiser travels onward, knocking down a utility pole before crashing in a grassy field off the highway shoulder. Officers then catch up to the man and drag him off the road. They could later be seen rendering emergency medical aid to him, according to local reports. It was not immediately clear on Tuesday afternoon why he’d taken the vehicle. The man, who has yet to be identified by police, suffered from unspecified mental health issues, ABC7 reported.
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT