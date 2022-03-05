Suspect Nabbed in February Kansas City Triple Shooting
KARMA CAUGHT UP
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, have arrested a suspect in a deadly triple shooting that left two adults killed and a 5-year-old boy injured last month. David Emerson, 18, was arrested by police after a standoff Friday night for the Feb. 21 incident, KCTV reported. According to police, Emerson shot and killed Jermaine Jackson, 34, and Ashley Pettiford, 31, and left them in their car to die. While the former two did not survive, Pettiford’s 5-year-old son did. Emerson was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, and three counts of armed criminal action for the attack. The arrest came a day after the 5-year-old was released from the hospital for his injuries, according to The Kansas City Star.