Suspect Describes Horror Details of Alleged Rape of 13-Year-Old Girl: Report
‘RECORDED IT’
The man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in New York allegedly recorded the the attack and bought drugs afterwards, according to the New York Post, who said prosecutors in Queens Criminal Court on Wednesday provided details of an alleged taped confession by Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi. The 25-year-old was arraigned on charges of rape, kidnapping and other felonies surrounding the June 13 daylight attack in a Queens park. He is accused of holding a 13-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy at knifepoint while attacking the young girl. He was nabbed after being stopped by 23-year-old Angela Sauretti, who recognized his face from a police mugshot. Assistant District Attorney Kasey Esposito read a transcript of the videotaped statement to court: “I was nervous at first, then got comfortable and recorded it,” Inga-Landi said of the attack in the video, according to the Post. “I went to buy drugs, afterwards,” he said, according to prosecutors. At the hearing, Inga-Landi could be seen with visible scratches on his face. According to the Post, he “scowled and kept his head down throughout the arraignment,” including when a judge ruled he would be held without bail until his next court appearance, on July 1.