Suspect Dies in July 4th Shootout at Yellowstone, Ranger Injured
HOLIDAY HORROR
Tight Focus
A deadly shootout occurred at Yellowstone National Park’s Canyon Village on the morning of July 4th. The confrontation left one suspect dead and a park ranger injured.
Big Picture
The incident began the previous night with reports of the suspect with a firearm “making threats,” according to a statement from the National Park Service. Rangers responded to threats made by the suspect, leading to an exchange of gunfire.
Key Detail
The suspect, whose identity has not been released, was killed during the shootout. The injured Yellowstone ranger’s identity has not been disclosed, but officials said they were in a stable condition and being treated at a nearby regional hospital.
Bottom Line
Park officials assure the public that there is no ongoing active threat. The FBI is assisting the National Park Service in the investigation and an area around Canyon Lodge complex remains closed.
Real Surprise
While homicides in national parks are relatively rare, with 25 reported between 2014 and 2019, according to NPS, a significant number of annual deaths occur from accidents. Drowning, motor vehicle crashes, and falls are the leading causes of unintentional deaths. Additional causes include wildlife attacks, exposure to extreme weather, and health-related incidents during strenuous activities.