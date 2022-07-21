CHEAT SHEET
Suspect Indicted on Two Felony Counts in Rape of 10-Year-Old Ohio Girl
A grand jury in Ohio indicted Gerson Fuentes, the 27-year-old man accused of raping and impregnating a 10-year-old girl, on two felony counts of rape Thursday. Under Ohio’s new abortion ban, which does not include an exception for rape or incest, the girl had to travel to Indiana for an abortion, with her case garnering national attention. Some Republicans, including Indiana’s Attorney General, publicly questioned whether the case was hoax prior to Fuentes’ arrest. Police arrested Gerson on July 12, and he allegedly confessed to sexually assaulting the child on two occasions. His arraignment is scheduled for Monday, and The Columbus Dispatch reported that he is expected to plead not guilty.