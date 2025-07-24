A handwritten note was found in the truck of Wess Roley, the man who ambushed and fatally shot two Idaho firefighters after setting a brush fire last month, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office. “Tomorrow I shall go into battle, if I survive it would be with utmost dishonor. I bid thee farewell,” read the letter addressed to his father, Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris told a press conference on Tuesday. Investigators also found a drawing at Roley’s home appearing to show a person with a shotgun with the words “kill kill kill,” Norris said. The 20-year-old lit fires on Canfield Mountain, near Coeur d’Alene, on June 29 and then shot at firefighters who responded before fatally turning the gun on himself. “This was a premeditated ambush, a pure act of evil against the people we look to for help,” the sheriff said. Roley had tried to join the U.S. Army twice but was disqualified after failing to follow through on appointments, Norris said. He had also entered a Coeur d’Alene fire station in May and asked about becoming a firefighter, but became frustrated when he was told that he would have to go through a process to do so, according to the sheriff. A third firefighter was critically injured in the shooting; his recovery is ongoing.