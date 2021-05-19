Nebraska Dad Charged in Deaths of His Two Kids Appears in Court
‘COWGIRL BOOTS’
The Nebraska father charged in the deaths of his two children waived extradition in a court hearing Wednesday afternoon in California, clearing the way for him to return home to face charges. Adam L. Price, 35, has been charged with two counts of felony child abuse resulting in death after his daughter Emily, 5, and son Teddy, 3, were found dead last week at his home in Bellevue, Nebraska. He and his estranged wife, Mary Nielsen, were in the midst of a contentious custody battle over the kids at the time of their deaths. Back at her home in Illinois, Nielsen spent the day making funeral arrangements for her kids. Nielsen said she brought their bodies back Tuesday from Nebraska to her home state of Illinois, and is planning a private viewing on Friday for family and a small group of close friends. The children’s remains will be cremated, according to Nielsen. “Emily used to wear her ‘cowgirl boots’ everywhere,” she told The Daily Beast. “If I called them ‘cowboy boots,’ she would correct me and say, ‘No mom, they’re cowgirl boots.’ So we found a cowgirl boot urn for her. We picked one out for Teddy that had a space in front where we could put a picture of Batman in it.”
Price was arrested Sunday in Pacifica, California—a 25-hour drive from Bellevue—after investigators discovered his whereabouts thanks to an automated license plate reader in Nevada that clocked him going by. Autopsy results for the kids are still pending, which could lead to additional charges. On Saturday at 1 p.m., Nielsen will host a public memorial at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Rock Falls, Illinois. The pastor who baptized Nielsen as a child will lead the ceremony, and Nielsen’s old music teacher will perform.