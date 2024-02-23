Suspect in Colorado Springs Shooting Threatened to Kill Roommate Before, Court Docs Say
CHILLING
The college student charged with fatally shooting two people in a University of Colorado dorm room last week had previously told one of the victims he would “kill him,” according to a court document unsealed Friday. Nicholas Jordan, a 25-year-old junior from Detroit, allegedly threatened his roommate Samuel Knopp during a dispute about taking out the trash about a month before he is accused of shooting and killing Knopp and one other person on Feb. 16. A third roommate said that he and Knopp frequently complained about Jordan’s cleanliness and weed smoking habits and reported multiple incidents to university officials. Yet there was no sign that any effort had been made to remove or resettle any of the roommates. According to the unsealed documents, Jordan had filed to withdraw from the university about 14 hours before the killings; police found all of his belongings, including a gun, packed away in his car. Jordan is charged with two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of Knopp and Celie Rain Montgomery, who was not enrolled at the university.