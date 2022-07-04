CHEAT SHEET
    Suspect in Copenhagen Mall Shooting Is Mentally Ill: Cops

    NOT TERRORISM

    Tracy Connor

    Ritzau Scanpix via Reuters

    The Danish man who opened fire in a Copenhagen mall—killing three and wounding seven—is mentally ill and did not have any political motives, police said Monday. The 22-year-old suspect appeared in court behind closed doors and was then sent to a psychiatric ward for 24 days, the BBC reports. Immediately after the shooting at Field’s Shopping Center, authorities suggested the attack could be terrorism, but now say it appears totally random. The spray of rifle bullets killed two 17-year-olds from Denmark and a 47-year-old Russian man.

