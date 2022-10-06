1 Dead, 5 Wounded in Mass Stabbing Attack on Las Vegas Strip

CHEAT SHEET
Six people were stabbed, at least one fatally, on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, Nevada authorities said. The other five victims were transported to local hospitals in unknown conditions after the attack, which occurred around 11:45 a.m. near the Wynn hotel and casino, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. A suspect was taken into custody in front of The Venetian, a resort less than a mile away from the Wynn. The man, not immediately identified by authorities, had a significant amount of blood “on his sleeves,” police told KTNV. Authorities shut down traffic along Las Vegas Boulevard while an investigation was conducted.