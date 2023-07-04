Multiple People Shot in Philadelphia Mass Shooting: Reports
HOLIDAY HORROR
The scourge of American gun violence continued unabated on Monday night when eight people were shot, four fatally, in a tragic shooting in southwest Philadelphia’s Kingsessing section. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, citing local police, the mayhem concluded with a male suspect, who was reportedly wearing a bulletproof vest, being taken into custody. Two of the people who were shot were children, the Inquirer and ABC affiliate WPVI reported, citing police, although their medical status was not immediately known. A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department told Reuters and the Associated Press that there were “multiple gunshot victims” but did not provide further details. The ordeal began at around 8:30 p.m., when officers responded to reports of a shooting. Within minutes, several wounded individuals were discovered and by 8:40 p.m., law enforcement had not only apprehended the perpetrator but also recovered a rifle, handgun, and additional magazines of ammunition in a nearby alleyway, according to the Inquirer. Several of the injured were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, and at least one of the juveniles is being transported from Penn Presbyterian to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. No further details were immediately known, but the area has been closed to the public as police continue to investigate. “Horrified by the reports of a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia,” Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted afterwards. “My sincere thanks to @PhillyPolice for their brave response and successful apprehension of a suspect.”