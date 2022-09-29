CHEAT SHEET
Patient’s Relative Fatally Stabs EMS Worker in New York, Officials Say
An unidentified suspect is in custody for the fatal stabbing of a 20-year EMS veteran of the New York Fire Department. The 61-year-old lieutenant, identified by authorities as Alison Russo, was giving aid to a patient in Astoria, Queens, at about 2:20 p.m. Thursday when a male relative of the patient stabbed her multiple times in the neck, officials say. She was rushed to Mount Sinai Queens where she was pronounced dead. Mayor Eric Adams was scheduled to visit the hospital, where dozens of firefighters and other FDNY personnel had appeared in a mass show of support for the fallen lieutenant. Adams, along with the FDNY and the NYPD, are slated to give a press conference detailing the attack Thursday evening.