Suspect in Fatal Stabbing of O’Shae Sibley Is in Police Custody
HATE CRIME
The suspect accused of fatally stabbing dancer O’Shae Sibley, 28, at a Brooklyn gas station on Saturday has reportedly turned himself in to authorities. NBC New York, citing a law enforcement official, reported Friday that an unnamed man arrived at a Brooklyn precinct and was arrested. The break in the case comes just hours before loved ones planned to host a massive vigil for Sibley. Citing sources, ABC News reported the suspect has been charged with murder as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon. The death of Sibley, a gay Black man, went viral last weekend after friends indicated online that he was likely killed because of his sexuality, with the fatal encounter starting as a confrontation with another group who hurled homophobic slurs at Sibley and his friends as they danced. Beyoncé paid tribute to Sibley this week with a “REST IN POWER O’SHAE SIBLEY” note on her website.