Suspect in Fatal Louisville, Kentucky, Protest Shooting Taken into Custody
A suspected perpetrator of Saturday night’s fatal shooting at a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest in Louisville, Kentucky, has been taken into police custody. Demonstrators had filled Louisville’s Jefferson Square Park to protest the March killing of Breonna Taylor—an EMT worker shot to death in her apartment during a no-knock raid—until a shooter opened fire at about 9 p.m. Saturday night. One man, 27-year-old Tyler Gerth, was killed in the shooting, and one other person suffered non-life threatening injuries. Following the violence, the Louisville Metro Police Department cleared tents out of the area and barred activists from staying in the park overnight. Protests will continue to be allowed during daytime hours, cops said.