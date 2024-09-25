Suspect in Madeleine McCann Case Confessed to Taking Child in Portugal

A suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann reportedly admitted to his cellmate that he abducted a child in Portugal.

This testimony was made in a German court Wednesday where Christian Brueckner, the suspect and convicted rapist, is facing unrelated sex charges.

Brueckner made the admission in 2020 while he was serving time for raping an American woman in 2007 at the same resort—and at the same time McCann’s family was taking their infamous vacation.

Laurentiu C, Brueckner’s cellmate, told the court what Brueckner allegedly said.

According to The Sun, Brueckner first asked Laurentiu C if he was also locked up for crimes against a child. He later asked “if the DNA from a child can be taken from bones under the ground.”

“He told me that in Portugal, he had stolen there,” Laurentiu C told the court. “He was in an area of hotels where rich people live. And when he went to the hotel area, there was an open window somewhere, he told me…And he would have entered this window for money and gold. However, he did not find any money, but came across a child and took it with him.”

“About two hours later, the area was full of police and dogs and he had left from there,” he continued. “He left the area. He then said that there was another person with him who he had argued with and that they had split up.” Laurentiu C says that Brueckner then left the area in a car.

The cellmate also testified that the pedophile asked him to burn his lair down when he was released from prison.