CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Suspect in Quadruple Stabbing Shot Dead by Maryland Cops
STABBING SPREE
Read it at NBC News
Four people were stabbed in Maryland Saturday morning in a seemingly “unprovoked attack” near a Silver Spring strip mall. Montgomery County police confronted the suspect at a nearby park, and eventually shot him to death. “The suspect did not comply with commands from officers to drop the knife and lunged towards the officer, resulting in the officer shooting the suspect,” the department said in a statement. First aid was administered, but the suspect was declared dead at the scene. Three female victims were hospitalized—one in critical condition—and the male victim was not transported, according to police. The motive for the Saturday morning violence is still unclear and being investigated.