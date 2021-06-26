Suspect in Shooting of Daytona Beach Cop Found at Home of Former Militia Member
ARRESTED
The man accused of shooting a Daytona Beach, Florida, police officer in the head was arrested early Saturday morning after authorities found him hiding in a treehouse on property linked to a Black militia group, Daytona Beach police said. Othal Wallace, 29, was found near Atlanta at the home of a former member of the Not F*cking Around Coalition, a group that has characterized itself as a Black militia. Authorities said they found two handguns and two rifles in the treehouse where Wallace had been hiding. It comes two days after police, the FBI, U.S. Marshals, and the Department of Homeland Security launched a manhunt for Wallace following the shooting of Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor. As of Saturday, Raynor remains in critical condition.
The NFAC issued a statement Saturday denying any current involvement with Wallace, whose membership was terminated earlier this year. “We have zero knowledge of the current use by the owner. They are not NFAC members, nor is this property affiliated with this organization,” the group told WKMG.