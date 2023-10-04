Arraignment Delayed for Tupac’s Murder Suspect in First Court Appearance

Read it at The Associated Press
Duane “Keffe D” Davis, the man prosecutors allege oversaw the killing of Tupac Shakur, appeared in court for the first time Wednesday. The 60-year-old requested that proceedings be postponed as he searches for legal counsel, a wish granted by Judge Tierra Jones, the Associated Press reported. Davis is now set to be arraigned on Oct. 19. He was arrested last week and charged with murder for allegedly masterminding the 1996 shooting of Shakur. He’s maintained for years that he played a role in the rap superstar’s death, having made the claim several times in interviews ahead of the 2019 release of his book “Compton Street Legend.”