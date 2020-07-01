Suspect in Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen’s Disappearance Dead, One More in Custody
A suspect in the death of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen died by suicide after being confronted by officers about his involvement in her disappearance early Wednesday morning. The suspect was a junior soldier who fled from Fort Hood late on Tuesday shortly human remains were found in a shallow river grave, the army said in a statement. Texas police officers have taken one other suspect in Guillen’s disappearance into custody—a female civilian who is the estranged wife of a former Fort Hood soldier.
Natalie Khawam, an attorney representing Guillen’s family, said Guillen had suffered at least two alleged incidents of sexual harassment—a superior walking in on her showering and another verbally assaulting her with vulgar remarks in Spanish. She said the person who died by suicide was the superior in the shower incident. Guillen was last seen in a parking lot at Fort Hood on April 22. Her death is being investigated by the Army’s Criminal Investigation Command and Guillen’s family is now calling for a congressional investigation.