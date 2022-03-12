Police Arrest Suspect in Spring Break Fentanyl Overdoses of West Point Cadets
MOVING QUICKLY
Police in Wilton Manors, Florida, arrested one person in connection with the fentanyl overdose of six West Point cadets on spring break, NBC News reported Friday. The arrest came after the spring breakers were transported to the hospital for inhaling the toxic substance, which has a potency much stronger than morphine. Four of the victims are believed to have consumed cocaine laced with fentanyl, while two others overdosed after administering CPR to their friends. “These are healthy, young adults, college students in the prime of their life, and getting this drug into their system, it’s unknown what the recovery will be,” said Steve Gollan, the battalion chief for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. The victims—two of whom are in critical condition—were later revealed to be West Point students, with one being a football player in the U.S. army. The U.S. military said Friday it was aware of their actions and would investigate the episode.