Man Arrested After Arizona Shooting Spree Leaves 4 Dead, 1 Injured
‘HORRIFIC’
A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting rampage that began Friday in Phoenix and ended Saturday in the nearby city of Mesa, Arizona police said. The suspected gunman, Iren Byers, was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one charge of attempted murder. After his arrest Saturday, Byers allegedly told police where they could find the handgun he had used. Investigators linked the weapon to a Friday afternoon homicide in Phoenix, with surveillance footage allegedly connecting Byers to four other separate shootings in Mesa late Friday and early Saturday. Police said Byers had confessed to all five random shootings, which left four men dead and one 36-year-old woman injured. A spokesperson for the Mesa Police Department told NBC News that Byers is believed to have had “a lot of different motives,” and that “mental illness” may have been a factor. Mesa Mayor John Giles called the shootings “horrific” in a statement, saying, “Mesa residents deserve a safe and peaceful city. Unfortunately, incidents like this are all too common in large and small cities throughout the country.”