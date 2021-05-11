CHEAT SHEET
Suspect Arrested After Two Deputies Killed in Texas Shootout
Texas resident Jeffrey Nicholas, 28, has been arrested following the death of two Concho County Sheriff’s deputies who were killed in a shootout late Monday night in the town of Eden. One civilian is also reported to have been shot in the stomach and was transported to a nearby hospital. According to local outlet KTXS, the gunfight began after officers attempted to stop Nicholas while he was driving a car and commanded him to get out with his hands up. Witnesses say Nicholas fled the scene and barricaded himself inside his home. An approximately 30-minute standoff ensued, in which Eden Mayor Pete Torres, who lives nearby, convinced the alleged shooter to surrender. A bond for Nicholas has been set at $4 million.